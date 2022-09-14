ST. CLAIR COUNTY – A train and vehicle collided in St. Clair County Wednesday afternoon and Metro Link officials have said service between Emerson Park to Fairview Heights stations is not operating because of the crash.

Officials so far have said only the crash is in St. Clair County and there are no reports about any injuries.

MetroLink station shuttles are transporting passengers by bus between the stations with closed routes. Metro Link officials say delays of up to an hour could be possible.

Drivers are urged to take different routes away from this area.

More to come.

