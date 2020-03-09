ST. LOUIS — Metro Electric Supply, a locally-owned and family operated wholesale residential, commercial and industrial electrical distributor, received the Trade Ally of the Year Award for the third year, and the Most Outstanding Regional Electrical Distributor of the Year Award at the 2020 Ameren Missouri BizSavers Program Trade Ally Network Awards. This is the fourth year in a row that Metro Electric Supply has been recognized by Ameren Missouri.

“It is an honor to be recognized for continued dedication to sustainability and service,” says Bill Frisella, president of Metro Lighting and Metro Electric Supply. “Our enduring standard of quality from our employees shows in this recognition and that is evident by our loyal customers.”

Metro’s energy use reduction (6,779,679 kWh) was the deciding factor in receiving the Ameren BizSaver Trade Ally Network Awards’ highest honor in 2020. As the Trade Ally of the Year, Metro was recognized as a top performer in the energy efficiency industry. The distinguished honor goes to the trade ally that has reached the pinnacle of performance by achieving the greatest energy savings in 2019. Metro’s progressive thinking, creative solutions and integration of incentives into their business has generated impressive energy savings throughout the year.

In addition to being award the Trade Ally of the Year, Metro Electric Supply was also honored with the Regional Electrical Distributor Award. This award is presented to a trade ally that sells a variety of electrical products located in the Midwest. This trade ally completed projects with the greatest energy savings in their category during the 2019 program year.

“I am continuously amazed by our dedicated team,” says Nick Frisella, energy efficiency sales and sustainability director of Metro Lighting and Metro Electric Supply. “These awards are a great reminder of how hard they work, and the good Metro is doing for people of Missouri, our country and the planet. Reducing our customer’s electrical usage through the BizSavers' program by approximately 6.8 million kWh annually removes 4,794 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the environment each year.”

The Ameren Missouri BizSavers Trade Ally Network Awards are held each spring to celebrate the performance of Trade Allies in the previous year. The 2020 award ceremony was held on Wednesday, March 18.

About Metro Lighting & Metro Electric Supply

Metro Lighting and Metro Electric Supply is a locally-owned family business. In 1967, St. Louis Electric Supply consisted of one delivery truck and a basement and a garage overflowing with circuit breakers, wire, and conduit. Originally, Metro was strictly an electrical supply house but has grown to include Metro Lighting, Missouri’s largest lighting distributor. Together, Metro Electric Supply and Metro Lighting has 14 locations that serve St. Louis, St. Louis County, St. Charles County, Jefferson County and Cape Girardeau.

Metro Lighting provides efficient lighting solutions to Missouri residents every day. Its American Lighting Association (ALA) certified sales staff receives training from the ALA, NAED, IMark Group, Energy Star, Ameren Missouri, and numerous lighting manufacturers’ education programs. Metro Lighting offers a full line of Energy Star qualified light fixtures, LED light bulbs, LED fluorescent replacements lamps, LED recessed cans, Ceiling Fans and Exhaust fans. Metro Lighting also offers other energy efficient lighting solutions. This includes fluorescent re-lamping and ballasting, LED technologies, occupancy sensors, dimming control solutions, commercial energy audits, and much more. For more information on energy savings, Metro’s services and locations or to shop online visit: www.metrolightingcenters.com or www.metroelectricsupply.com.

