EDWARDSVILLE – A Metro East Sanitary District commissioner is on the county board agenda this Wednesday – for removal.

“Illinois law allows me to both appoint and remove MESD commissioners, with county board approval,” Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler said.

The MESD board has five commissioners, two appointed by the St. Clair County Chairman, two by the Madison County Chairman, and one by the Mayor of Granite City.

The commissioner on the agenda was appointed in 2017 and the term expired in December 2022.

“I asked the commissioner to step down, at the conclusion of the term,” Prenzler said. “But the commissioner refused.”

Illinois law (70 ILCS 2905/3-4) states: Commissioners shall be paid the same salaries as the county board members from either St. Clair or Madison County whichever is lower.

Prenzler said that in addition to salary, commissioners also receive health insurance benefits – benefits that Madison County board members don’t receive.

Commissioners’ annual salary is $14,500, the same as Madison County board members. St. Clair County board members earn in excess of $19,000 per year, plus health insurance.

Beginning Jan. 1, health insurance benefits for part-time appointed MESD commissioners were reduced to $848 per month, or $10,176 per year, to cover only employees.

Previously, the cost was $385 per week, or $20,020 per year, which included benefits for family.

“This is not personal,” Prenzler said, “This is all about policy. It’s high time the compensation for MESD commissioners comes into line with Madison County Board members.”

