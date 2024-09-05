EDWARDSVILLE — Taylor Maack, a sophomore at Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville, has been named a BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month. Maack has demonstrated exceptional skill in soccer, volleyball, and basketball, showcasing her versatility and athleticism.

"Taylor Maack will be ready to take on the defenses in the forward role next season as she is fast as a roadrunner," said Jason Waller, Maack's soccer coach. Waller expressed confidence in Maack's future in soccer, highlighting her speed and potential on the field.

Coach Rob Stock, who guides Maack in girls' basketball, echoed similar sentiments about her capabilities on the court.

"She was a point guard in basketball as a freshman and she played really well and came and adapted to high school basketball in quick fashion," Stock said. "She will continue to grow and get better. We saw her progress this summer as she learns the position. We expect to see great things from her this basketball season, volleyball season, and soccer season next spring."

Maack's recognition as the BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month underscores her achievements and potential across multiple sports. Her coaches' praises indicate a promising future for the young athlete in her high school sports career.

Again, congrats to Taylor with the BJ's Printables Female Athlete of the Month honor for Metro East Lutheran.

