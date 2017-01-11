METRO EAST LUTHERAN 60, STAUNTON 19: Metro East Lutheran took to the floor for the first time in a week and a half and ran out to an 18-4 quarter-time lead and expanded it to 31-8 at the half en route to a 60-19 win on the road Tuesday night.

The Knights improved to 5-10, while the Bulldogs fell to 3-9.

Article continues after sponsor message

J.J. Schwartz led MEL with 15 points, with Noah Coddington adding 14 and Braden Woolsey 11.

The Knights travel to Greenville for a Thursday night contest.