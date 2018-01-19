ST. LOUIS - Students at nine Lutheran schools in the Metro East will celebrate National Lutheran Schools Week (Jan. 21-28, 2018) this week with open houses (see schedule and contacts below), special events and service projects. The theme of this year's week is "It's still all about Jesus", based on Hebrews 13:8 ESV: "Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever."

Participating schools include Trinity Lutheran and Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville; Good Shepherd and Holy Cross Lutheran schools in Collinsville; Zion Lutheran schools in Belleville and Bethalto; St. John's Lutheran in Red Bud; St. Paul's Lutheran in Troy; and Unity Lutheran Christian in East St. Louis. The schools are members of the St. Louis-based Lutheran Elementary School Association (LESA).

More than 200,000 children attend Lutheran schools in the United States - including more than 9,000 in St. Louis and southern Illinois, making Lutheran schools the second largest private school system in the Bi-State Region. Lutheran schools serve children of all faiths and meaningful financial assistance is available to families who qualify.

LESA represents more than 31 Lutheran elementary and four high schools in the St. Louis Metro Area, including four National Blue Ribbon schools and three National Lutheran Exemplary Schools. For more information, visit www.LESAstl.org, or call LESA at 314-200-0797. LESA is a Recognized Service Organization of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod.

National Lutheran Schools Week Schedule

January 21-28, 2018

"All Schools" Open House: Sunday, January 21, 1-3 p.m.

Additional open house dates noted; contact schools directly to confirm times, arrange private tours or obtain enrollment information.

Metro East

Article continues after sponsor message

Good Shepherd, Collinsville 618-344-3153 (Cheryl Schnicker - Admin & Marketing Coordinator)

Sunday, January 21, 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, February 25, 1-3 p.m.

Sunday, March 18, 1-3 p.m.

Preschool Preview – Tuesday, January 16, 7 p.m.

Kindergarten Preview – Tuesday, January 30, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross, Collinsville 618-344-3145 (Nancy Lochmann, Principal)

Sunday, January 21, 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 12-3 p.m.

Explore Early Childhood – Wednesday, February 7, 6:30 p.m.

St. John’s, Red Bud 618-282-3873 (Deitt Schneider, Principal)

Sunday, January 21, 1-3 p.m.

St. Paul’s, Troy 618-667-6314 (Linda Craig or Chris Lingel - Co-Directors)

Thursday, February 1 from 4-7 p.m.

Metro East Lutheran High School, Edwardsville 618-656-0043 (Dr. Jay Krause, Principal)

Sunday, Feb 11, 1-3 p.m.

Trinity, Edwardsville, 618-656-7002 (Susan Jump, Admin - or Wes Jones, Principal)

Sunday, January 21, 1-3 p.m.

Unity, East St. Louis 618-874-6605 (Dr. Bruce McLaughlin, Marketing Director)

TBA - Call to arrange tour

Zion, Belleville 618-234-0275 (Erica Stelling - Marketing & Admissions)

Sunday, January 28 12:30-3 p.m.

Preschool Admissions - Saturday, February 3, 9-11 a.m., featuring St. Louis Zoo North

Zion, Bethalto, 618-377-5507 (Joe Snyder, Principal)

Sunday, January 21, Noon-3 p.m.

More like this: