EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School student Macie Sparks signed with a swimming scholarship to Maryville University on Thursday morning.

“I am undecided on my major and they have a very good life coach program that will help me choose my major. I met their coach and team and felt it was a good fit for me. I didn't start looking at swimming until I knew I was going to Maryville,” said Sparks.

Maryville University Women’s swim team is coached by Erica Rose. Maryville University competes as members of the West Division of the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

