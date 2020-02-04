EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School student Tyler Williams signed a football scholarship to Concordia University Chicago on Tuesday morning.

Article continues after sponsor message

“When I went up for a visit all the players and coaches accepted me and made me feel at home. I had a few offers but I knew Concordia was the college I wanted. I am going to major in biology. I played football at Metro East for three years.

The Concordia University football team is coached by Jason Aubry. The Cougars are in Division 3 and play in the Northern NACC Conference.