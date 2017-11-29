Metro East Lutheran High School announces Honor Roll lists for first quarter of 2017-2018 school year
EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2017-2018 school year.
12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Kenzie Scott, Belleville
Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville
Tony Wu, Glen Carbon
11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville
Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville
Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto
Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville
Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Alaina Bozarth, Worden
Stephanie Collins, Alton
Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville
Kathryn Eberhart, Moro
Reagan Guerra, Troy
Steven Kienle, Edwardsville
Macie Sparks, Collinsville
Anna Stewart, Edwardsville
9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA
Morgan Ashauer, Hamel
Peyton Ashauer, Hamel
Jack Bircher, Maryville
Allison Biver, Edwardsville
Sophia Bold, Edwardsville
Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon
Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey
Anne Kienle, Edwardsville
Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville
Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights
Anna Muffler, Edwardsville
Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville
Michael Reynolds, Collinsville
Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills
12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Kylee Bowers, Hamel
Paige Crause, Bethalto
Michael Fields, Hartford
Brenna Hopper, Maryville
Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob
Brigitta Jones, Troy
Rachel Lange, Troy
Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville
Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon
Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville
Maha Raya, Edwardsville
Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon
Emily Schwarz, Edwardsville
Kim Stinson, Moro
Michael Tan, Glen Carbon
Brynne Wallace, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Zach Bozarth, Worden
Christian Brown, O'Fallon
Kathryn Butler, Bethalto
Joshua Faulders, Maryville
Cooper Krone, Edwardsville
Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville
Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon
James Oberhauser, Wood River
Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills
Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill
Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville
Julia Brandtner, Litchfield
Greta Buerkle, Glen Carbon
Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville
Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville
Haydn Hall, Collinsville
Owen Peterson, Edwardsville
Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden
9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA
Emilee Birdsell, Staunton
Taya Everett, Glen Carbon
Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville
Jase Harmon, Wood River
Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton
Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon
Josiah Lange, Edwardsville
Luke Neath, Edwardsville
Conor Parkinson, Granite City
Sidney Polacek, Collinsville
Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville
London Redstone, Granite City
Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville
Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville
Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville
Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville
Aiden Weber, Moro
12th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
Kyle Asbury, East Alton
Kaitlyn Buckhannon, Maryville
Jill Chapman, Troy
Caleb Cope, Edwardsville
Eli Harding, Marine
Chloe Hartmann, Collinsville
Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey
Eli Jacobs, Alton
Allison Lang, Alton
Kai Luckert, Godfrey
Grace Weber, Edwardsville
11th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
Will Barney, Edwardsville
Taylor Bradley, East Alton
David Brider, Collinsville
DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis
Rhiannon Hall, Troy
Olivia Halusan, Worden
Samantha Kasting, Worden
Amber Keplar, Maryville
Noah Landers, Edwardsville
Andrew Masters, Troy
Maycen O'Leary, Maryville
Mark Scheumann, Worden
Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon
10th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
Kate Fields, Hartford
Ty Horrell, Maryville
Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville
Tyler William, Godfrey
9th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA
Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon
Parker Lay, Maryville
Kenzie Westhoff, New Douglas
