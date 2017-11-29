Metro East Lutheran High School announces Honor Roll lists for first quarter of 2017-2018 school year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - The following students have been named to the Honor Roll at Metro-East Lutheran High School for the first quarter of the 2017-2018 school year. 12th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Kenzie Scott, Belleville

Madeline Stewart, Edwardsville

Tony Wu, Glen Carbon 11th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Livy Badalamenti, Collinsville

Angela Gausmann, Edwardsville

Josh Jacobsen, Bethalto

Kelly Maibaum, Edwardsville

Kristina Robinson, Glen Carbon 10th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Alaina Bozarth, Worden

Stephanie Collins, Alton

Quinn Dunivan, Edwardsville

Kathryn Eberhart, Moro

Reagan Guerra, Troy

Steven Kienle, Edwardsville

Macie Sparks, Collinsville

Anna Stewart, Edwardsville 9th Grade Honor Roll with High Distinction: 4.0 GPA Morgan Ashauer, Hamel

Peyton Ashauer, Hamel

Jack Bircher, Maryville

Allison Biver, Edwardsville

Sophia Bold, Edwardsville

Emma Daniel, Glen Carbon

Alayna Hatcher, Dorsey

Anne Kienle, Edwardsville

Chloe Langendorf, Edwardsville

Marissa Lowe, Fairview Heights

Anna Muffler, Edwardsville

Ethan Reynolds, Collinsville

Michael Reynolds, Collinsville

Hannah Ritter, Cottage Hills 12th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA Kylee Bowers, Hamel

Paige Crause, Bethalto

Michael Fields, Hartford

Brenna Hopper, Maryville

Ryan Johnson, St. Jacob

Brigitta Jones, Troy

Rachel Lange, Troy

Kate Muravjova, Edwardsville

Adam O'Connor, Glen Carbon

Alexa O'Dell, Edwardsville

Maha Raya, Edwardsville

Liz Schroader, Glen Carbon

Emily Schwarz, Edwardsville

Kim Stinson, Moro

Michael Tan, Glen Carbon

Zach Bozarth, Worden

Christian Brown, O'Fallon

Kathryn Butler, Bethalto

Joshua Faulders, Maryville

Cooper Krone, Edwardsville

Rebecca Lange, Edwardsville

Logan McDaniel, Glen Carbon

James Oberhauser, Wood River

Sidney Vetter, Cottage Hills

Miriam Wolff, Bunker Hill

Brent Woolsey, Glen Carbon 10th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA Melissa Ahrens, Edwardsville

Julia Brandtner, Litchfield

Greta Buerkle, Glen Carbon

Arrington Farmer, Edwardsville

Cameron Gusewelle, Edwardsville

Haydn Hall, Collinsville

Owen Peterson, Edwardsville

Brendan Steinmeyer, Worden 9th Grade Honor Roll with Distinction: 3.75 - 3.99 GPA Emilee Birdsell, Staunton

Taya Everett, Glen Carbon

Nathanial Fleschert, Edwardsville

Jase Harmon, Wood River

Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, East Alton

Arianna Jungeberg, Glen Carbon

Josiah Lange, Edwardsville

Luke Neath, Edwardsville

Conor Parkinson, Granite City

Sidney Polacek, Collinsville

Ruth Prenzler, Edwardsville

London Redstone, Granite City

Caitlin Reynolds, Collinsville

Tess Rosentreter, Edwardsville

Jakob Schroeder, Collinsville

Katie Schwarz, Edwardsville

Aiden Weber, Moro 12th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA Kyle Asbury, East Alton

Kaitlyn Buckhannon, Maryville

Jill Chapman, Troy

Caleb Cope, Edwardsville

Eli Harding, Marine

Chloe Hartmann, Collinsville

Tarin Hatcher, Dorsey

Eli Jacobs, Alton

Allison Lang, Alton

Kai Luckert, Godfrey

Grace Weber, Edwardsville 11th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA Will Barney, Edwardsville

Taylor Bradley, East Alton

David Brider, Collinsville

DaJuan Burton, East St. Louis

Rhiannon Hall, Troy

Olivia Halusan, Worden

Samantha Kasting, Worden

Amber Keplar, Maryville

Noah Landers, Edwardsville

Andrew Masters, Troy

Maycen O'Leary, Maryville

Mark Scheumann, Worden

Jonah Wilson, Glen Carbon 10th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA Kate Fields, Hartford

Ty Horrell, Maryville

Jenny Leitner, Edwardsville

Tyler William, Godfrey 9th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Parker Lay, Maryville

9th Grade Honor Roll: 3.5 - 3.74 GPA

Tyler Klaustermeier, Glen Carbon

Parker Lay, Maryville

Kenzie Westhoff, New Douglas