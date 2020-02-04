EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Lutheran High School student Zach Keplar signed a football scholarship to Elmhurst College on Tuesday morning.

“I went to a football camp this summer and I got a really good bond with the coach and I went to an overnight visit not too long ago and developed a really good relationship with the players. He wants to major in Geological engineering or sports management.

Elmhurst College football team is coached by Jeff McDonald. The Bluejays are in Division 3 and play in the Illinois and Wisconsin Conference.

Keplar has been playing football since he was 5 years old. Keplar was the starting quarterback for the Metro East Lutheran Knights this year. He led the Knights to a 5-5 record. This was Metro East’s first season for 8-man football.

