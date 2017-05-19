Metro East Lutheran celebrates graduating Class of 2017
EDWARDSVILLE - Seniors from Metro East Lutheran High School will walk across the stage and become high school graduates tomorrow evening.
62 students will be honored in the annual commencement ceremony, which will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
Congratulations to the graduating Class of 2017!
Adam Charles Behrhorst
Paige Alayna Bold
Jashira Monette Bolden
*Noah Adam Brown
*Ethan Michael Clemmer
Noah James Coddington
*Kaylee Ann Collins^
Michael A. Coulson
Zachariah Timothy Crank
*Claire Renee Cunningham
*Emma Mildred Eberhart^
*Haley Dorothy Eckmann^
*Benjamin John Eigenbrodt^
*Courtney Leigh Fenelon
Lydia Ashley Flaherty
Alexis Renee Frawley
*Cierra Jean Frields^
Paulina Hope Fuhrmann
*Adam Joseph Gausmann^
Ashlynn Paige Grant
Olivia Rey Gregory
Brandon Michael Guilbeault
Owen Bradley Gusewelle
Chloe Kay Hellinger
Katelyn Faith Houba
John Christian Hubbard
*Megan Marie Jacobsen^
*Celena F. Jentsch
Suzannah Louise Ngoc Jezek
Kyle Randall Johnson^
*Paige Elizabeth Johnson
Jacob William Jump
Lauren Kathryn Kaelin
Cody Steven Kearbey
Ian Jerry Key
Stephen Anton Korte
Macenzie N. Lang
Katherine Marie Lange
*Katja Olivia Luckert
*Derek Robert McCarty
Logan Alan Miller
*Heather Virl Moore-Malec^
*Laura C. Muther
Abbie Elizabeth Niemeier
Garrett Edward Niemeier
*Kedric Terin Norwood^
Eric Joseph O’Connor
Sean Thomas O’Connor
*Michael Jeffrey Papka^
Edward Paul Prenzler
*Arthur Joseph Risavy^
*Ashlee Renee Robinson
Tamia Nicole Ross
*Lucas Nelson Scheibal^
Michael David Schneider
*Thomas James Schroader
Justin Jeffrey Schwarz
Luke Martin Sengelé
Danielle Marie Timmerman
Durante Amir Turner
Geria Shontanae Watson
*Braden Michael Woolsey
*National Honor Society
^ Illinois State Scholar