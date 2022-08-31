EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society’s (MEHS) 2022 Woofstock presented by Carol House Furniture is back in action after having to be canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The fundraising event is set to take place on Sat., Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Triangle H Farm in Edwardsville, Ill. This year’s theme is “Stick It to The Man for Man’s Best Friend”. The proceeds from this family-friendly event will benefit the homeless animals that MEHS serves.

"The return of Woofstock to Triangle H farms has been highly anticipated since we last hosted it in person in 2019. For starters, we have an incredible lineup of events for this year's festival-goers that really hone in on the Woodstock '69 vibe, and there's really nothing like the event space, a 300-acre farm on the outside of Edwardsville,” said Mady O’Reilly, Development Manager of MEHS. “All of us at MEHS are so excited to get back to celebrating peace, love & pets — with a little help from our friends, of course!"

The Woofstock 2022 set list includes live music entertainment by Mike Sonderegger and a doggie demo with St. Clair Special Emergency Response Services’ K9 unit. There will also be a Kid’s Zone with pony rides, games, and a photo opp with two well-known children’s characters. Attendees will have access to a robust lineup of local food options. Recess Brewing will have their limited-edition Mellow Mutt Pilsner on tap. There will be an opportunity to shop from a wide variety of local vendors, including pet bakeries and artists. MEHS will have adoptable animals on site.

First Student will have a school bus on site at Woofstock to “Stuff the Bus” with donated items for the shelter. Bring any donation item from MEHS’ supply list to the event and you will be entered into a raffle drawing for an exclusive prize.

2022 Woofstock Sponsors:

Presenting ($5,000)

Carol House Furniture

Hero to Pets ($1,500)

Recess Brewing

Compassionate Company ($500)

SHL Foundation

Wellness-Palooza

ChiroPro

McAlister’s Deli

1st MidAmerica Credit Union

Card My Yard Edwardsville

Friend of MEHS ($250)

GCS Credit Union

First Community Bank

Utilitra

J.F. Electric

Steph’s Sublimation Creations

Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital

Korte & Luitjohan Contractors

Daniel/Randall Veterinary Clinic

Moon Salon

Tail Wagger ($100)

Ookaloos

The Hometeam Grill

Rising Stars Boutique & Greek

Sandor’s Style

Greater Dane Designs

Article continues after sponsor message

Ruby’s Sweet Tater Crunchies

Big Geez Grilled Cheez

Ruth & Grace Designs

Arctic Paws Gourmet Bakery

Black Dog Pressworks

Nicole Plegge Creative

Meredith Wealth Planning

2022 Woofstock Food Vendors:

Sneaky’s Burger Truck

The Hometeam Grill

McAlister’s Deli

Baked & Confused

Big Geez Grilled Cheez

2022 Woofstock Vendors:

Fortuna Glass Studio

Midwest Pup Club

Arctic Paws Bakery

Gower’s Catering, LLC

Ten31 Stickers

Ookaloos by Ian Koller

Ruth & Grace Designs

Wellness-Palooza

Black Dog Pressworks

Ruby’s Sweet-Tater Crunchies

Rising Stars Boutique & Greek

Kayla King Artistry

Local Children’s Author A. Lafaye

Heavy Petal Creative

And More!

In celebration of Woofstock’s return, event sponsor Recess Brewing will have Mellow Mutt Woofstock Beer on tap starting Thurs., Sept. 1. Recess Brewing will be donating $1 from every pint of the limited-edition beer sold before and during Woofstock back to MEHS. On Fri., Sept. 9, the Woofstock fun will be kicking off early with a special performance by Spencer McDole at Recess Brewery at 6:30 p.m. No tickets are necessary. To purchase a limited edition MEHS & Recess Brewing Woofstock “Dawgs” t-shirt, visit the MEHS bonfire store online.

Both children and friendly dogs are invited to join the fun of Woofstock. Tickets are available now for purchase online at https://www.mehs.org/events/woofstock-2022 . Individual tickets are $10 and family passes are $30. For pre-festival announcements and giveaways, head over to the MEHS Facebook page.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 36-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1,036 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit www.mehs.org.

More like this: