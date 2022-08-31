Metro East Humane Society’s Woofstock Is Back!
EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society’s (MEHS) 2022 Woofstock presented by Carol House Furniture is back in action after having to be canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. The fundraising event is set to take place on Sat., Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Triangle H Farm in Edwardsville, Ill. This year’s theme is “Stick It to The Man for Man’s Best Friend”. The proceeds from this family-friendly event will benefit the homeless animals that MEHS serves.
"The return of Woofstock to Triangle H farms has been highly anticipated since we last hosted it in person in 2019. For starters, we have an incredible lineup of events for this year's festival-goers that really hone in on the Woodstock '69 vibe, and there's really nothing like the event space, a 300-acre farm on the outside of Edwardsville,” said Mady O’Reilly, Development Manager of MEHS. “All of us at MEHS are so excited to get back to celebrating peace, love & pets — with a little help from our friends, of course!"
The Woofstock 2022 set list includes live music entertainment by Mike Sonderegger and a doggie demo with St. Clair Special Emergency Response Services’ K9 unit. There will also be a Kid’s Zone with pony rides, games, and a photo opp with two well-known children’s characters. Attendees will have access to a robust lineup of local food options. Recess Brewing will have their limited-edition Mellow Mutt Pilsner on tap. There will be an opportunity to shop from a wide variety of local vendors, including pet bakeries and artists. MEHS will have adoptable animals on site.
First Student will have a school bus on site at Woofstock to “Stuff the Bus” with donated items for the shelter. Bring any donation item from MEHS’ supply list to the event and you will be entered into a raffle drawing for an exclusive prize.
2022 Woofstock Sponsors:
Presenting ($5,000)
Carol House Furniture
Hero to Pets ($1,500)
Recess Brewing
Compassionate Company ($500)
SHL Foundation
Wellness-Palooza
ChiroPro
McAlister’s Deli
1st MidAmerica Credit Union
Card My Yard Edwardsville
Friend of MEHS ($250)
GCS Credit Union
First Community Bank
Utilitra
J.F. Electric
Steph’s Sublimation Creations
Horseshoe Lake Animal Hospital
Korte & Luitjohan Contractors
Daniel/Randall Veterinary Clinic
Moon Salon
Tail Wagger ($100)
Ookaloos
The Hometeam Grill
Rising Stars Boutique & Greek
Sandor’s Style
Greater Dane Designs
Ruby’s Sweet Tater Crunchies
Big Geez Grilled Cheez
Ruth & Grace Designs
Arctic Paws Gourmet Bakery
Black Dog Pressworks
Nicole Plegge Creative
Meredith Wealth Planning
2022 Woofstock Food Vendors:
Sneaky’s Burger Truck
The Hometeam Grill
McAlister’s Deli
Baked & Confused
Big Geez Grilled Cheez
2022 Woofstock Vendors:
Fortuna Glass Studio
Midwest Pup Club
Arctic Paws Bakery
Gower’s Catering, LLC
Ten31 Stickers
Ookaloos by Ian Koller
Ruth & Grace Designs
Wellness-Palooza
Black Dog Pressworks
Ruby’s Sweet-Tater Crunchies
Rising Stars Boutique & Greek
Kayla King Artistry
Local Children’s Author A. Lafaye
Heavy Petal Creative
And More!
In celebration of Woofstock’s return, event sponsor Recess Brewing will have Mellow Mutt Woofstock Beer on tap starting Thurs., Sept. 1. Recess Brewing will be donating $1 from every pint of the limited-edition beer sold before and during Woofstock back to MEHS. On Fri., Sept. 9, the Woofstock fun will be kicking off early with a special performance by Spencer McDole at Recess Brewery at 6:30 p.m. No tickets are necessary. To purchase a limited edition MEHS & Recess Brewing Woofstock “Dawgs” t-shirt, visit the MEHS bonfire store online.
Both children and friendly dogs are invited to join the fun of Woofstock. Tickets are available now for purchase online at https://www.mehs.org/events/woofstock-2022. Individual tickets are $10 and family passes are $30. For pre-festival announcements and giveaways, head over to the MEHS Facebook page.
About MEHS
MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 36-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1,036 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit www.mehs.org.
