ALTON - Metro East Humane Society’s (MEHS) Riverbend Pet Food Pantry is teaming up with Senior Services Plus (SSP) in Alton to provide pet food for more families in Madison County through SSP’s Meals on Wheels program. The partnership is set to begin in late March and will distribute pet food to an additional 40 families in the Metro East.

"Senior Services Plus is excited to continue growing its Meals on Wheels pet food program through this new collaboration with the Metro East Humane Society,” said Emily Jackson, Development Director for Senior Services Plus. “Many Meals on Wheels recipients live on a fixed income and have reported sharing their meals with their pets. We hope to increase both senior and pet food security through the pet food program."

According to MEHS Executive Director Anne Schmidt, the humane society approached Senior Services Plus with the offer to supply pet food through the MEHS Riverbend Pet Food Pantry when the program was restructured in early 2023. Once offering monthly delivery to a select number of recipients, MEHS’ pantry has expanded to a walk-in style pantry that is open to all Metro East residents, regardless of income eligibility. This new collaboration with Senior Services Plus will allow home-bound recipients in Madison County to continue receiving benefits.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Senior Services Plus by providing pet food to owners receiving their Meals on Wheels service,” said Schmidt. “We know that pets play such an important role in anyone's life, but they especially provide a homebound senior with social connection and can enhance their social and mental health.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Recipients of the newly structured MEHS Riverbend Pet Food Pantry are asked only to provide proof of their pets’ spay/neuter status after the first month. They will have access to pet food, litter, and miscellaneous pet supplies once a month per household.

Anyone interested in donating or receiving pet food through the MEHS Riverbend Pet Food Pantry can stop in either of Metro East Humane Society’s locations in Edwardsville or Highland, Ill. Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

To register for Senior Services Plus’ extension of the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry or for more information on Senior Services Plus please call 618-465-3298 or email pmack@seniorservicesplus.org.

About Metro East Humane Society (MEHS)

Since 1986, Metro East Humane Society has worked to enrich the lives of people, cats, and dogs in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond, and Macoupin counties. To do this, they operate a no-kill shelter; provide humane medical treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services; educate adults and youth on the humane treatment of animals; build partnerships with community-based organizations, schools, public institutions, private corporations, and elected officials; and respect the public trust through the proper management of their resources. To learn more about MEHS and its services, visit: www.mehs.org.

More like this: