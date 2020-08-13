EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is excited to introduce Camp MEHS in place of its annual signature Woofstock fundraising event. Animal rescue doesn’t stop in the face of a global pandemic, and the Metro East Humane Society has continued working to save the lives of as many animals as possible. In 2020 MEHS has served over 1,000 animals through adoptions, public surgeries, TNR, and low-cost vaccine & microchip clinics.

Camp MEHS will feature a take-home “camp” kit for families including All Pro T’s t-shirts & bandanas to tie-dye, crafts, s’ mores kits, Chef’s Shoppe popcorn, Annie’s bow wow cups, smoothies from Source Juicery, Four Muddy Paws goodies for four-legged friends, and more! When ordering a Camp MEHS kit, supporters can choose to have them delivered within Edwardsville, or picked up at a pre-event party on the Recess Brewing patio on Friday, September 4th. On September 5th, families are encouraged to camp out as Camp MEHS is wrapped up with an online event including adoptable animals, Mike Sonderegger Music, campfire stories from the Edwardsville Pubic Library, and more. All proceeds raised through this event will allow MEHS to continue the work we’re doing for animals in the Metro East.

According to MEHS Development Manager, Amanda Kernan, “2020 has been a huge year for MEHS, taking on the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry along with beginning renovations on our MEHS Highland facility. Then to add COVID-19 in the midst of all of that has been a challenge. To continue the work we’re doing, we had to adjust our fundraising plan. We’re excited about Camp MEHS as a way to raise money for the animals and provide a fun experience for our supporters at the same time.”

Camp MEHS kits are available for purchase now. Kits are $75 for adults (supplies for 2), $50 for kids (supplies for 2), $10 for an animal, and $20 per additional child and can be purchased at www.mehs.org/events/camp-mehs.

MEHS is also still accepting sponsors for this event! Reach out to Amanda Kernan at developmentmgr@mehs.org or 618.792.8137 to find out more about how you can be involved.

To learn more about Metro East Humane Society and the programs and services offered, visit www.mehs.org.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 300 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit www.mehs.org.

