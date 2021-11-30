EDWARDSVILLE — Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) placed 75 animals into homes this past weekend, nearly clearing both of their shelters. The 4th annual fee-waived Black Friday adoption event sponsored by Trouw Nutrition USA saw 67 animals adopted. On Saturday, a generous donor sponsored adoption fees on any remaining animals adopted over the weekend, with 8 additional animals finding homes.

“Our Black Friday adoption event is a favorite among all MEHS staff,” said Anne Schmidt, Metro East Humane Society Executive Director. “We were blown away by the response this year, especially at our Highland location. We started Friday morning with a line and had nearly adopted all animals three hours after opening. We’re very appreciative of the support we received to help make this event a success and get so many animals into homes!”

During the weekend-long event, one of the most heartfelt adoptions happened that the MEHS staff has witnessed this year. MEHS rescued Briar, a paralyzed kitten, in early 2021. On Friday, Briar finally found her forever home. The woman who adopted her has another paralyzed cat that will keep Briar company.

MEHS was back to work on Monday, intaking animals from Madison County Animal Control and Centralia Animal Control to fill both of its shelters again this week. If you are interested in bringing one of these animals home for the holidays, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/adoptables.

Today is Giving Tuesday, the Tuesday following Thanksgiving. It started in 2012 to encourage people to do good and give back to nonprofit organizations. The pandemic has forced so many nonprofits to cancel their major in-person fundraising events, which makes virtual fundraisers like Giving Tuesday more important than ever before. To support MEHS’ online fundraiser and help them reach their $4,000 goal, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/602808007645381/.

If you are interested in learning more about MEHS and getting involved this holiday season, please visit: https://www.mehs.org/.

About MEHS:

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 35-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 1,308 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.

