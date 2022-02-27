ST. LOUIS – Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is joining forces with numerous local animal shelters and rescues to host the St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty, a live-streamed event taking place across 18 pet welfare organizations to raise funds and awareness of shelter-pet adoption in the St. Louis region. This collaborative event is being championed by Purina and will take place over a 24-hour period between Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, 2022.

MEHS has recruited 10 super fans committed to raising $1,000 each for the shelter. These supporters will spend the night at their homes with a shelter pet and share updates with followers on social media regarding MEHS’ mission, designated slumber pawty buddy, and the progress toward their fundraising goal of $15,000. The 24-hour event will be showcased on multiple social-media platforms and reach nearly half a million followers through the organizations’ combined networks, in addition to participating individuals’ personal social networks.

“MEHS is excited to be participating in Slumber Pawty again this year,” said Amanda Kernan, MEHS Development Manager. “This is an amazing opportunity to collaborate with animal welfare organizations in our area and raise vital funds to help more animals in the St. Louis area.”

Slumber Pawty began at Gateway Pet Guardians in 2017 as an effort to help long-term resident pets at the shelter find homes, and it ended up raising money and awareness for the overall cause of pet welfare. MEHS began participating with supporters in the shelter in 2019, and has since moved to a virtual event due to COVID-19. We hope to see supporters back in MEHS shelters for Slumber Pawty 2023!

The following organizations will participate in the 2022 Slumber Pawty:

Animal House Cat Rescue & Adoption Center

APA Adoption Center

Belleville Area Humane Society

CARE STL

The Feral Companion

Five Acres Animal Shelter

Friends of the St. Charles County Adoption Center

Gateway Pet Guardians

Helping Strays of Monroe County

Madison County Animal Control

Metro East Humane Society

Open Door Animal Sanctuary

Partners for Pets

St. Louis County SAVE

Stray Rescue of St. Louis

Tenth Life

Yuppy Puppies Forever

MEHS kicked-off fundraising efforts Friday, February 18 at a happy hour hosted by event sponsor Tito’s Handmade Vodka at Bar K, the new dog-friendly bar and restaurant located at 4565 McRee Avenue in the city of St. Louis.

Since its inception in 2017, this event has raised more than $370,000 for participating organizations.

“The bi-state area is filled with incredible pet welfare organizations and volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure local shelter pets are well cared for and, ultimately, find their forever homes,” said Alisha Vianello, executive director of Gateway Pet Guardians. “We love joining forces with our fellow shelters and rescues to help build awareness and raise funds for the pets in our care.”

Article continues after sponsor message

St. Louis-based Purina will continue its role as presenting sponsor of the Slumber Pawty.

“Nearly 1,000 Purina associates and our pets call the St. Louis area home,” said Kim Beardslee, Director of Purina Community Affairs. “We see, firsthand, the important role these organizations play in our hometown, and we are proud to support the work they do to promote a healthy pet population while helping pets find their forever homes.”

To support MEHS’ Slumber Pawty fundraising efforts and help them reach their goal of $15,000, visit: https://www.mightycause.com/team/Mehs-2022. To follow along with the Slumber Pawty fun on social media on Saturday, March 5, and Sunday, March 6, 2022, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram.

About MEHS:

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low-cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 35-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 131 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations. Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Purina ONE, Pro Plan, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 8,700 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 51 million dogs and 65 million cats every year. More than 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.com or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

More like this: