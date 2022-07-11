Metro East Humane Society Participates In BISSELL Pet Foundation's "Empty The Shelters" Event With Reduced Adoption Fees.

EDWARDSVILLE - As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to take homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $50 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Metro East Humane Society.

Metro East Humane Society will participate July 11-31, 2022, at the Edwardsville (8495 State Route 143) and Highland (510 W Monroe) locations, offering $25 adoptions for all cats, kittens, dogs, and puppies. All interested adopters can find details online at www.mehs.org or by visiting either location during business hours: Monday-Saturday 11:30-5 and Sunday 11:30-3.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding. With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives.”

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. With the goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption, this lifesaving effort has helped more than 96,000 pets find loving homes since 2016. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with a total of 443 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees.

“Shelters throughout the nation are experiencing above average animal intakes, and we’re seeing this same trend throughout our service area,” said Anne Schmidt, Executive Director of Metro East Humane Society. “We’re thrilled to be participating in our sixth “Empty the Shelters” event and hope to empty our shelters for the many animals still needing pulled from our local animal control facilities.”

Adoption is a lifetime commitment. BISSELL Pet Foundation and Metro East Humane Society urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.mehs.org

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and emergency support. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,600 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Homecare, Inc where every purchase saves pets. To learn more, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.

