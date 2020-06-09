HIGHLAND — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is excited to get back to offering their Healthy Pets, Happy Pets vaccine, and microchip clinics sponsored by Purina this weekend. In 2019, MEHS was able to serve over 500 animals through these clinics. With safety precautions in mind due to COVID-19, MEHS has moved these clinics to a drive-thru format for the remainder of 2020. The first clinic takes place Saturday, June 13th at the Metro East Humane Society Highland facility (510 W Monroe St. Highland, IL) from 8 AM-12 PM. Families are asked to wear a mask, stay in their vehicle, provide their own writing utensil, stay home if they’re feeling ill, and to be in line no later than 11:30 AM.

According to MEHS Executive Director, Anne Schmidt, “We know this is a service the public has come to depend on from MEHS to keep their animals healthy. With that in mind, we found a way to adjust, rather than discontinue the clinics this year. With our new Highland facility, it felt like the perfect time to move to drive-thru clinics for 2020.”

Clinics will be offered on July 18, August 22, September 5, and October 17 from 8 AM-12 PM at the Metro East Humane Society Highland facility. Payment must be made by cash or check only, with two separate payments required for vaccines/microchip & Madison County registration. Pricing information is listed below:

Rabies: $15

Bordatella: $10

Distemper: $10

Microchip: $15

Madison County Registration Fee

$10 for spayed/neutered

$30 for non-altered

To learn more about Metro East Humane Society and the programs and services offered, visit www.mehs.org.

