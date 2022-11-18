Metro East Humane Society Launches “Yappy Pawlidays” Annual Fundraiser With Fee-Waived Black Friday Adoption Event Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) announced today the kick off of its annual holiday fundraising campaign “Yappy Pawlidays” with a fee-waived Black Friday adoption event on November 25th sponsored by Judy Streif and Trouw Nutrition USA. This is the fifth year that MEHS has been able to offer fee waived-adoptions on Black Friday, placing homeless animals into loving homes before the holidays. Yappy Pawlidays gives residents and business leaders throughout the Metro East region the opportunity to get involved and support MEHS’ mission in various ways throughout the giving season. "We're thrilled to be partnering with so many local businesses around the Metro East throughout the Holiday Giving Season. We really hope these partnerships not only bring awareness to our cause, but also greatly benefit these amazing businesses in our community," said Mady O’Reilly, MEHS development manager. The current lineup of Yappy Pawlidays fundraising events and opportunities is listed below: Purchase holiday gifts for your loved ones from Rising Stars Boutique & Greek + MEHS Holiday Store at: tiny.cc/mehs. A portion of each item sold will benefit MEHS, and Rising Stars Boutique & Greek is also donating five percent of all pre-tax sales back to MEHS.

Twisted Biscuit in Edwardsville, Ill. is offering a promo partnership this holiday season where if you purchase a $50 gift card there, you will get a $5 gift card for yourself and $5 will be donated to MEHS.

On Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Midwest Pup Club is having Holiday Pet Portraits at Glidden Park in Collinsville, Ill. It is $35 for a 10-minute slot of 5 photos. To book your slot, email: midwestpupclub@gmail.com.

On Saturday, Nov. 26., Whisker Bones in Edwardsville, Ill. is donating 12 percent of all bakery sales to MEHS in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, support MEHS’ GivingTuesday fundraiser with an online donation at: www.mehs.org/givingtuesday .



On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Driven to Details will be donating 20 percent of the day’s details booked and gift cards purchased to MEHS.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Mac’s Family Fun Time in Highland, Ill. is donating 50 percent of all arcade sales from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. to MEHS.

On Saturday, Dec. 3, Four Muddy Paws in Edwardsville, Ill. is having Pet Caricature Drawings from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m for a $10 donation to MEHS.

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Recess Brewing in Edwardsville, Ill. is having “Pints, Paws & Mr. Claus” from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. A cash donation will get guests a 10-minute time slot and two digital images of your pet with Santa. Guests must register and registration will be posted in Recess’ Event Page on Facebook a week prior to the event. A portion of all pint sales will go to MEHS and they will be accepting donations for the shelter as well.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, VineGogh Wine Bar & Art Studio in Highland, Ill. is hosting an Ornament Craft Day from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. They will be donating 50 percent of the profits to MEHS. The registration deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 30. Reserve your spot at: www.highlandcrafts.net/event/mehs-fundraiser/.

On Thursday, Dec. 15 th , MOD Pizza in Edwardsville, Ill. is hosting a Dine to Donate event. Mention MEHS for 20 percent of your bill to be donated.

On Saturday, Dec. 17th, Heroic Adventures in Edwardsville, Ill. will be having Pictures with Santa from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Also, 10 percent of all sales will be donated to MEHS. The following local businesses are participating in MEHS' Yappy Pawlidays campaign with supply donation boxes at their facilities: Shoppes on Main - Edwardsville, Ill.

Jan’s Naturals - Maryville, Ill.

Collins & Hermann - St. Louis, Mo.

The Swiss Gift Shop - Highland, Ill.

Recess Brewing - Edwardsville, Ill.

Trouw Nutrition - Highland, Ill.

For a full list of MEHS' needed supplies, visit http://www.mehs.org/supplies. These businesses will have monetary donation boxes at their facilities for MEHS: Weeping Willow Tea Room – Glen Carbon, Ill.

Korte Rec Center – Highland, Ill.

Peacock Bakery – Highland, Ill.

Tru Buy Grocery – Highland, Ill.

The Lory Theater – Highland, Ill.

Jan’s Naturals - Maryville, Ill.

Shoppes on Main - Edwardsville, Ill.

The Swiss Gift Shop - Highland, Ill.

Something Special – Highland, Ill.

Heroic Adventures – Edwardsville, Ill.

Bulldog Barber Shop – Highland, Ill.

Twisted Biscuit – Edwardsville, Ill.

Highland Emporium – Highland, Ill. For more information on Yappy Pawlidays, visit: www.mehs.org/yappypawlidays. If you or your business or workplace would like to get involved with Yappy Pawlidays, please contact Mady O'Reilly, MEHS Development Manager, at 618.656.4405. To make a direct online donation, please visit www.mehs.org or mail it to the MEHS Edwardsville facility at 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville, Ill., 62025. About Metro East Humane Society Since 1986, Metro East Humane Society has worked to enrich the lives of people, cats, and dogs in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond, and Macoupin counties. To do this, they operate a no-kill shelter; provide humane medical treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services; educate adults and youth on the humane treatment of animals; build partnerships with community-based organizations, schools, public institutions, private corporations, and elected officials; and respect the public trust through the proper management of their resources. To learn more about MEHS and its services, visit: www.mehs.org.