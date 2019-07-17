EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is joining forces with 14 other local animal shelters for the St. Louis Area Shelter Slumber Pawty to raise funds and awareness of shelter-pet adoption. The livestreamed event will take place over a 24-hour period between Saturday, Aug. 10, and Sunday, Aug. 11.

Each of the participating shelters have individuals committed to raising $1,000 each for their respective shelter. These individuals will spend the night in a kennel alongside an adoptable dog at the shelter. During their 24-hour stay, participants will share updates on social media regarding their organization’s mission and the progress they have made on their fundraising goal. MEHS’s overall fundraising goal is $15,000. The shelter is still accepting volunteers to raise funds and participate in this event. If you are interested, please contact developmentmgr@mehs.org for more information.

“We are so excited to be joining forces with Purina and 14 other local shelters, including Partners 4 Pets and Madison County Animal Care and Control for this unique, impactful event,” said Anne Schmidt, Director of Metro East Humane Society. “The Slumber Pawty is not just about raising funds for the shelters, but is also about raising awareness on the work that shelters do in their communities.”

The Edwardsville Public Library will be bringing in children to read to the volunteers and dogs during the 7:50 p.m. live streamed segment on Saturday, Aug. 10. To watch and to keep up with the event, visit the MEHS Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/ metroeasthumanesociety/.

Article continues after sponsor message

MEHS is still accepting sponsors for its Slumber Pawty, as well as food donations for the volunteers of the event. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact developmentmgr@mehs.org.

To donate to the MEHS Slumber Pawty, visit: https://www.mightycause.com/ team/Mehsslumberpawty.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane investigation and education and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 600 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org.

More like this: