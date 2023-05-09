EDWARDSVILLE - Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) is participating in the 10th annual Give STL Day on May 10, 2023, with a fundraising goal of $3,000 to continue its mission to improve animal welfare in the St. Louis Metro East region.

Give STL Day, powered by the St. Louis Community Foundation, is a 24-hour online fundraising event designed to ignite the spirit of giving to nonprofit organizations throughout the St. Louis region. Since its inception in 2014, Give STL Day has raised over $26.2 million for more than 1,000 regional nonprofits.

"There's something about this specific day dedicated to giving back in the STL area that really goes to show year after year just how invested in our community residents of the Metro East and beyond are,” said Mady O’Reilly, Development Manager of Metro East Humane Society. “We're lucky to have one incredible support system and excited to harness the power of community together again for Give STL Day 2023 for the sake of saving more lives and improving the landscape of what it means to own a pet through the programs we offer.”

MEHS’ primary programs to support its mission include:

Animal adoption : MEHS takes in stray animals and those relinquished by their owners. All animals undergo a thorough health assessment, temperament testing, and any needed treatment. Then, before their adoption, all animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. In 2022, MEHS found forever homes for over 1,550 dogs and cats.

: MEHS takes in stray animals and those relinquished by their owners. All animals undergo a thorough health assessment, temperament testing, and any needed treatment. Then, before their adoption, all animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated. In 2022, MEHS found forever homes for over 1,550 dogs and cats. Low-cost veterinary services : MEHS provides low-cost spay/neuter services for residents in their service area three days a week. Throughout the year, MEHS also offers the public low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics. MEHS served over 1,700 community-owned pets through their public spay/neuter and vaccine clinics last year.

: MEHS provides low-cost spay/neuter services for residents in their service area three days a week. Throughout the year, MEHS also offers the public low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics. MEHS served over 1,700 community-owned pets through their public spay/neuter and vaccine clinics last year. Trap-neuter-return (TNR) program : To humanely control overpopulation, MEHS traps feral cats, spays/neuters, vaccinates, and microchips them. Then, returns them to their colonies so they can live out their lives in their natural environment. Since its implementation in 2019, MEHS’ working cat program has allowed the team to TNR nearly 2,000 feral cats throughout Madison County.

: To humanely control overpopulation, MEHS traps feral cats, spays/neuters, vaccinates, and microchips them. Then, returns them to their colonies so they can live out their lives in their natural environment. Since its implementation in 2019, MEHS’ working cat program has allowed the team to TNR nearly 2,000 feral cats throughout Madison County. Humane education: MEHS provides educational programs on animal care and humane issues to local schools and community organizations.

Early online giving for Give STL Day is now open. If you are interested in donating to MEHS to help them reach their goal of $3,000, visit: https://www.givestlday.org/mehs. Donations of $10 or more made between now and May 10th at 11:59 p.m. will be entered to win a MEHS Give STL Day swag item. You can also purchase one of the MEHS Give STL Day t-shirts or mugs online at: https://www.bonfire.com/mehs-givestl-day-2023/.

To learn more about Give STL Day and other participating regional nonprofits, visit: https://www.givestlday.org/.

About Metro East Humane Society

Since 1986, Metro East Humane Society has worked to enrich the lives of people, cats, and dogs in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond, and Macoupin counties. To do this, they operate a no-kill shelter; provide humane medical treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services; educate adults and youth on the humane treatment of animals; build partnerships with community-based organizations, schools, public institutions, private corporations, and elected officials; and respect the public trust through the proper management of their resources. To learn more about MEHS and its services, visit: www.mehs.org.

