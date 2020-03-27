EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) took over the Riverbend Pet Food Pantry in early 2020. With this program, low-income families complete an application. Once approved, they receive a month’s worth of food for up to three animals completely free of cost. Food is typically picked up from the pantry in Alton, but with shelter in place orders amid COVID-19 MEHS adjusted the process to have the food delivered to needy residents.

According to MEHS Executive Director, Anne Schmidt, “This week, over 1,800 pounds of dog and cat food have been bagged at MEHS and will be delivered to more than 50 pantry recipients in the area, located from Jersey to St. Clair county. Volunteers spent the week calling recipients to take orders and schedule no contact deliveries of vital pet food.”

To learn more about Riverbend Pet Food Pantry you can visit www.mehs.org/riverbend-pet-food-pantry.

Metro East Humane Society is closed to the public during shelter in place. To volunteer or make a donation please visit www.mehs.org or mail to the MEHS Edwardsville facility at 8495 State Route 143, Edwardsville, IL 62025. You can also visit www.mehs.org/supplies to view a wish list of items needed.

About MEHS

MEHS provides adoption, foster, low cost veterinary services, humane education, and trap-neuter-return services to a five-county area in southwestern Illinois. Throughout its 30-year history, MEHS has placed thousands of dogs and cats with forever families, including more than 190 dogs and cats so far this year. To learn more about MEHS and its mission, please visit: www.mehs.org .

