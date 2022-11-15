Edwardsville, Ill. (Nov. 14, 2022)—This GivingTuesday, Metro East Humane Society (MEHS) will inspire generosity by hosting an online day of giving, highlighting the rescue work their organization has accomplished in 2022. This year so far, MEHS has 1,345 dogs and cats with forever families.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on November 29, 2022 , and throughout the year.

MEHS incorporates Giving Tuesday into their larger annual holiday fundraising campaign, “Yappy Pawlidays.” Each year, MEHS sets a $3,500 goal to continue helping pets in the Metro East. While any and all donations are welcomed, MEHS has outlined four giving levels to help encourage donations:

Cat Welcome Wellness Package: A gift of $30 pays for an incoming cat's routine testing and medication, vaccinations and microchip.

Dog Welcome Wellness Package: A gift of $50 pays for an incoming dog's routine testing and medication, vaccinations and microchip.

Spaycation: A gift of $75 covers the cost of veterinary staff, medical supplies and pain medication.

Cuddle Buddies Litter Sponsor: A gift of $250 provides fosters with the supplies they need such as formula, bottles, blankets, playpens and special puppy or kitten food.

“The past few years in animal welfare have been some of the most challenging not only for local shelters, but also on a national level,” said Mady O’Reilly, Development Manager of MEHS. “We look forward to Giving Tuesday and our Yappy Pawlidays campaign every year. Something about the support we receive during the holiday giving season makes us feel like we really can make a difference in the lives of the animals we care for. It’s a reminder to all of us working in rescue that we’re not alone in our efforts — that there truly is a whole community of animal lovers who still take the time to consider shelter pets when they are spending time with their loved ones.”

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

People demonstrate generosity in many ways on GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts. GivingTuesday has raised billions of dollars for critical causes around the world and gets 21 billion impressions on social media from people and organizations speaking up for the causes that matter to them and encouraging others to get involved in their communities.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year." said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday’s CEO, and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

If you are interested in joining Metro East Humane Society’s GivingTuesday initiative, visit www.mehs.org/givingtuesday or donate on Facebook (www.facebook.com/MetroEastHumaneSociety) on November 29, 2022. You can also support MEHS by purchasing exclusive GivingTuesday swag, including a t-shirt, pullover or mug, on their online store at: www.bonfire.com/givingtuesday-village/.

For more details about the GivingTuesday movement, visit the GivingTuesday website (www.givingtuesday.org), Facebook page (www.facebook.com/GivingTuesday) or follow @GivingTuesday and #GivingTuesday on Twitter.

About METRO EAST HUMANE SOCIETY

Since 1986, Metro East Humane Society has worked to enrich the lives of people, cats, and dogs in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond, and Macoupin counties. To do this, they operate a no-kill shelter; provide humane medical treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services; educate adults and youth on the humane treatment of animals; build partnerships with community-based organizations, schools, public institutions, private corporations, and elected officials; and respect the public trust through the proper management of their resources. To learn more about MEHS and its services, visit: www.mehs.org.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity to transform communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe.

