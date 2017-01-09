EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Home & Garden Show set the date for their fourth annual event. Residents are urged to mark the space on their calendar as “busy” and be sure to attend the Fourth Annual Metro East Home and Garden show on Saturday, March 18, 2016, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will once again take place on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville at 6305 Center Grove Road. Home and Garden vendors from all over the Saint Louis metropolitan area will be there to help you get your garden and home improvement projects off to a great start.

A variety of other opportunities such as shredding, recycling, and pet adoptions will be available. Speakers with expertise in home maintenance and improvement and gardening will be on hand to share their expertise with you. Concessions will be available, too.

Vendors wishing to participate may contact show coordinators at mehgs@melhs.org for additional information and vendor forms to reserve your booth. Sponsorships are also available and can offer great visibility opportunities for your business.

Check out the Metro East Home & Garden Show at www.mehgs.org and save the date. For more information e-mail mehgs@melhs.org or call (618) 656-0043, extension 150.

