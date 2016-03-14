EDWARDSVILLE – The Metro East Home & Garden Show was packed with people through the weekend with area residents getting an early start on spring.

Metro East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville hosted the third annual event on both Saturday and Sunday in the two gymnasiums on the campus located at 6305 Center Grove Road.

Metro East Home & Garden spokesperson Karen Johnson said there was “a huge turnout” throughout the weekend for the event.

“Everything looked great and the weather was good for everyone to be in the mood for their summer projects,” she said. “It was steady each day from the time it opened. We are excited about the turnout. We had a wide variety of home improvement and other information.”

Many vendors participated and guests included KLOU's Morning Show hosts, Billy Greenwood & Julie Tristan midday on Saturday and Newstalk 97.1 radio did a remote of the "Right at Home with Rich" and "All Around the Yard with Tony Frisella."

Article continues after sponsor message

The home and garden show is a major fund-raiser for MELHS. The Bank of Edwardsville was the main sponsor for the show.

Scott Credit Union brought in trucks to do shredding, Franko's Small Engine Service sponsored parking and Woods Basement sponsored the stage and presentation.

Cardinals’ super fan, Fred Bird was on hand and was plenty of speakers and activities for everyone including:

MERS Goodwill accepted donations (no TVs, CRT Monitors, Mattresses, Box Springs, large appliances or chemicals)

Scott Credit Union sponsored on-site shredding (Shred It) 10-2 Saturday)

Drop-off site for the Shoeman Water Project

Partners 4 Pets, Metro East Humane Society, and APA on hand for pet adoptions

Professional Organizer, Terry Capehart

Smoke House by the Edwardsville Fire Department

SEE VIDEO FROM HOME & GARDEN SHOW:

More like this: