EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Home & Garden Show is expected to be strong once again with more than 40 vendors signed up so far and SSM Cardinal Glennon recently confirmed it is coming on Sunday, along with Kohls 4 Kids to fit bike helmets for children.

Lisa Masters, an event spokesperson and coordinator of sponsorships for the date, said the helmet fitting will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday of the event. Karen Johnson is the Metro East Home and Garden Show manager.

Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for the event dates of Saturday, March 18, and Sunday, March 19, at Metro East Lutheran High School. The schedule for Saturday, March 18, is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

"If you are buying or building a house or needing air conditioning or heating changes or roofing to exterior landscaping, this is the place for you,” Masters said. “We will have a lot of activities over the two days, too.”

The event will once again take place on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville at 6305 Center Grove Road. Home and Garden vendors from all over the Saint Louis metropolitan area will be there to help with garden and home improvement projects.

A variety of other opportunities such as shredding, recycling, and pet adoptions will be available. Speakers with expertise in home maintenance and improvement and gardening will be on hand to share their expertise with you. Concessions will be available, too. Vendors wishing to participate may contact show coordinators at mehgs@melhs.org for additional information and vendor forms to reserve a booth. Sponsorships are also available and can offer great visibility opportunities for your business.

Masters said the two-day event has become the most significant individual fund raiser each year for MELHS. The attendance last year was enormous of the two days, she added.

“It takes a large amount of volunteers to put the event on, including most of the students,” Masters said. “We will also have recycling and pet adoption activities and some children’s activities. We will be announcing more of that closer to the event. We will use both gyms. For those who are working on sales with their company this is a wonderful opportunity to display your business.”

Residents are encouraged to check out the Metro East Home & Garden Show at www.mehgs.org and save the date.



(Metro-East Lutheran High School was established in 1977 and is a recognized service organization of the LCMS. MELHS is engaging young adults in a Christ-centered environment, delivering academic excellence and spiritual growth to develop Christian leaders).

For more, visit: Metro-East Lutheran High School, 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025, or

www.mehgs.org. Email: mehgs@melhs.org; phone: (618) 656-0043, ext. 150.

