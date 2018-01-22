EDWARDSVILLE - The Metro East Home & Garden Show set the date for their fifth annual event. Mark the space on your calendar as “busy” and be sure to attend the Fourth Annual Metro East Home and Garden show on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 10 am to 6 pm and Sunday, March 18, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will take place on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School in Edwardsville at 6305 Center Grove Road. Home and Garden vendors from all over the Saint Louis metropolitan area in Illinois and Missouri will be there to help you get your 2018 garden and home improvement projects off to a great start.

A variety of other opportunities such as shredding, recycling, and pet adoptions will be available. Speakers with expertise in home maintenance and improvement and gardening will be on hand to share their expertise with you. Concessions will be available, too.

Vendors wishing to participate may contact show coordinators at mehgs@melhs.org for additional information and vendor forms to reserve your booth. Sponsorships are also available and can offer great visibility opportunities for your business.

Check out the Metro East Home & Garden Show at www.mehgs.org and save the date!

Metro-East Lutheran High School was established in 1977 and is a recognized service organization of the LCMS. MELHS is engaging young adults in a Christ-centered environment, delivering academic excellence and spiritual growth to develop Christian leaders.

Metro-East Lutheran High School - 6305 Center Grove Road, Edwardsville, IL 62025

www.mehgs.org or email: mehgs@melhs.org; phone: 618-656-0043, ext. 150

