EDWARDSVILLE – Highland's win over Smithton in an Illinois District 22 American Legion baseball playoff elimination game Friday night prompted a decision about Saturday's scheduled championship games.

With Highland getting an automatic bid to the Illinois Fifth Division as host team under Legion baseball rules and the Bears assured of advancing regardless of the result or results – the tournament begins Monday – Saturday's final was called off. The Bears will advance to the division tournament as District 22 champions.

Highland defeated Smithton/Freeburg 3-2 at Highland's Glik Park in Friday's elimination game. The Bears, 31-7, will play at noon Monday at Glik Park to open the tournament; the Fifth Division winner advances to the Illinois state tournament in Rantoul July 26-29, with the Legion Great Lakes Regional taking place in Napoleon, Ohio, Aug. 2-6. The Legion World Series is set for Aug. 10-15 in Shelby, N.C.

