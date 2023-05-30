JERSEYVILLE - Two individuals were arrested for driving on revoked/suspended licenses from past DUIs and another was arrested for meth possession in Jersey County, according to recent court filings.

Howard E. Gray, 60, of Brighton, was charged with driving on a license that had been revoked/suspended following a previous DUI charge. Gray had previously been convicted of driving on a revoked/suspended license on the following dates in the following counties: February 18, 2013, in Camden County, Missouri

April 9, 2021, in Madison County, Illinois

December 3, 2021, in Macoupin County, Illinois

Gray was charged with a Class 4 felony, and no bail was noted. The incident took place on April 14 on Oak Rest Road in Jersey County. More information and updates on Gray’s case are available here.

Robert L. Tidwell Jr., 56, of Brighton, was also charged with driving on a license that had been revoked/suspended following a previous DUI charge. Gray had previously been convicted of driving on a revoked/suspended license on April 15, 2015, in Madison County, and on June 5, 2019, in Monroe County.

Tidwell was also charged with a Class 4 felony, and no bail was noted. That incident also took place on April 14 but at a different location on Voorhees Lane in Jersey County. More information and updates on his case are available here.

Lacey L. Randolph (also known as Lacey Steinkuehler or Lacey Benson), 39, of Granite City, was charged with possession of more than five but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine. The incident took place on May 18 and she was charged with a Class 2 felony.

No bail was noted and Randolph has since been released on medical recognizance, according to court documents. More information and updates on her case are available here.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

