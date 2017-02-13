After eight years, Metallica is finally returning to St. Louis.

The heavy metal legends will perform at Busch Stadium on Sunday, June 4th as part of their WorldWired tour this summer.

“We are excited to host Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Metallica, at Busch Stadium,” said Vicki Bryant, Cardinals Vice President of Event Services & Merchandising in the team press release. “As one of most influential hard rock bands of all-time who have been performing for over three decades, this promises to be one of the most electrified concerts in our ballpark’s history.”

Tickets start at $55.50 and go on sale to the general public this Friday, February 17, at 10:00 a.m. CT.

Volbeat is scheduled to be the opening band.