EDWARDSVILLE 25, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (5 INNINGS): Edwardsville scored 11 times in the first and 10 times in the third en route to a 25-0, five-inning Southwestern Conference win over East St. Louis at the JJK Center Tuesday. The Tigers moved to 16-3 overall, 6-2 in the league.

Will Messser went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Tigers, with Ike Bertles 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs and three runs scored, Gavin Lyday 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs, Dan Picchiotti 2-for-3 with three runs scored, Daniel Reed 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored, Drake Westcott 2-for-2 with a double and homer, four RBIs and two runs scored and Andrew Yancik 2-for-2 with a RBI and run scored to highlight the day for the Tigers.

Tyler Lewis and Zach Seavers teamed up for a one-hit shutout, with Lewis getting the win on six strikeouts and Seavers fanning four. The Tigers visit Collinsville at 4:30 p.m. Friday and travel to Civic Memorial for a 7 p.m. Friday game.

