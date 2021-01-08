A Message to Granite City School District Parents/Guardians:

With the current status of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Madison

County Health Department (MCHD) metrics, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will continue with its intention to return to in-person/hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

Please be aware, depending on local and state metrics, and staffing availability, all return

dates are subject to change. Additional information will be forthcoming early next week and available on our website at www.gcsd9.net

Thank you again for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming our

students back into the classrooms.