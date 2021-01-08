Message from Granite City High School Superintendent Stephanie M. Cann
A Message to Granite City School District Parents/Guardians:
With the current status of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and Madison
County Health Department (MCHD) metrics, Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will continue with its intention to return to in-person/hybrid learning on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
Please be aware, depending on local and state metrics, and staffing availability, all return
dates are subject to change. Additional information will be forthcoming early next week and available on our website at www.gcsd9.net
Thank you again for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming our
students back into the classrooms.