MERS Goodwill WIOA Youth Program Looks For Employer Partners To Teach Valuable Skills

Contact Emily Sirianni (618)-314-5273 for more information.

Emily Sirianni,
Bond and Madison County Case Manager
MERS Goodwill WIOA Youth Program
209 N. 3rd Street
Greenville IL, 62246

The WIOA Youth Program is funded by the US Department of Labor, through the Madison County Employment and Training Department. We currently work with the Bond County Senior Center, Double J Doggie Play N Stay, BCMW, Bond County Humane Society, Goodwill, and more. Together we can help prepare the youth to have a successful career. Services are located in Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair, and Washington Counties.

The MERS Goodwill WIOA Youth Program is looking for employer partners to be worksites for our youth. Youth participants are paid through the program to teach valuable skills.

Do you want to make a difference in the lives of youth in your community? Could you use your business or organization for extra help?