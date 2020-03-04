ST LOUIS - MERS Goodwill is enhancing its donation footprint in the St. Louis area opening a new attended donation center, Donation X-Press. The new donation center will be open seven days a week and offer donors the convenience of dropping off donations quickly with assistance, and additionally providing the tax receipt. The Donation X-Press is located at 635 Salt Lick Road in St. Peters, MO 63376. It opened on Friday, February 7, 2020.

"We aim to make it more convenient in this very populated area of St. Peters for residents to donate,” said President and CEO of MERS Goodwill, David Kutchback. "Not only will it be easier to donate, but we’ll also be easing pressure off of some of our busier store locations. Most importantly, we’ll be offering less time spent waiting to drop off your donations, all the while helping to support our mission and our many employment and training programs."

The St. Peters Donation X-Press will be open from Monday throughSaturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This location is the first in a number of new Goodwill Donation X-Press centers that will offer attended donation drop-offs for more convenient service.

At 2,000 square feet, the new Donation X-Press model is strictly for donating. It is not a retail store. Other Goodwill locations in the area include the Goodwill Retail Store of St. Peters at 620 Mid

Rivers Mall Drive, the Goodwill Retail Store of St. Peters at 3551 Harvester Rd. and the Goodwill Retail Store of O’Fallon at 1210 Highway K.

Locally, Goodwill collects over 75 million pounds in donations every year, meaning reusable items are diverted from the landfill and into stores, where they take on new value for shoppers looking to stretch their dollar. Goodwill accepts donations of clothing, textiles, shoes and other accessories, books, small working appliances, household items, small furniture, antiques, collectibles, and more.

MERS Goodwill has over sixty career centers that offer a variety of vocational services to help individuals determine a practical career goal, job training, and assistance in locating employment. These centers are funded through grants, government programs and the sale of donations to our 44 stores and donation centers.

“Donors can be confident that their donation to is making a difference to improve the life of someone in their community,” continued Kutchback. “Donations are directly supporting a variety of programs and services including our skills training courses and employment programs for those with disabilities or economic disadvantages.”

