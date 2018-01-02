ALTON - After more than 50 years of business, Merle Norman Cosmetics Salon and Spa recently made the move to 110 W. Third Street in Alton, only a few steps away from where it all started.

Amanda Diveley, owner of Merle Norman Cosmetics, said it was her grandmother that started the business so many years ago and being around her in the store as a child is what led to Diveley's own interest in cosmetics.

"My grandmother had actually owned our location for 55 years, she started out on Belle and Third around the corner from where we are now," Dively said. "Now we've moved into this location back down here on Third."

"I grew up in it," she added. "My grandmother, she raised her kids through the studio and then I came along and I grew up in it. She would babysit me there which is kind of funny because some of our clients now can remember me as a little toddler. Kind of learned the trade and lived there."

Diveley said the location is just one of the many new things at Merle Norman.

"We added a hair saloon, we have a spa also and we're doing eye lash extensions now," she said. "Our products are made in America, in Los Angeles by a family company as well,"

For more information on Merle Norman Cosmetics Salon and Spa, visit their website TheMNSpa.com or call their new location on Third Street at (618) 462-6455.

