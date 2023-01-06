JERSEYVILLE – Freshman Meredith Gray is beginning to turn some heads toward the Jersey Community High School girl’s basketball team. As a freshman, she has become the team’s second-leading scorer and has helped the Panthers tremendously throughout the season.

Jersey currently sits at 12-7 on the season. Meredith has played in all 19 of those games and has amassed 203 points so far, good for a 10.7 point-per-game average. She’s also pulled down 89 rebounds, also second on the team.

Meredith has put up double-digit scoring in nine games this season with a season-high 20 points against Hazelwood West back on Nov. 29. Just last night (Jan. 5) she put in 14 points to help her team win over Triad. It was the Panthers’ first Mississippi Valley Conference win in two years.

She’s just happy to be along for the ride.

"It feels pretty good,” she said after the win Thursday night. “I'm glad my teammates can count on me whenever they need me and I'm just glad that we won."

The win is the team’s fifth in a row, their longest streak since the shortened 2020-21 season in which they started off 6-0.

"We hope to keep it that way,” Meredith said about her team’s current streak.

Meredith is a two-sport athlete as she also plays volleyball.

She said that she’s always been a basketball player and that her favorite memory is winning regionals in eighth grade against St. Johns.

Meredith and the Panthers will be back in action at home tomorrow, Saturday, Jan. 7 when they take on the Carrollton Hawks.

