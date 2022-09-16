MEPRD Awards $3 Million In Grant Funding For Local Park, Trail Projects
MADISON AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES – The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) is delighted to announce that its Board of Directors has approved $3 million in grant awards for 20 local park and trail projects located in Madison and St. Clair Counties, Ill. The grants, which were awarded under the MEPRD Park and Trail Grant Program, will assist local and county agencies, municipalities, park districts, and transit districts in the Metro East with developing or improving public parks, regional trails, and recreation facilities.
MEPRD announced the FY 2023 Park and Trail Grant Program in June 2022 with a total program budget of $3 million—the largest program budget approved by MEPRD to date—and began accepting applications on July 13th. Under the program, eligible applicants with a qualifying project type could apply for a reimbursement grant of up to 40% of their estimated project cost; up to $100k for park and recreation facility improvements and up to $300k for regional trail development. MEPRD continued accepting applications through the end of August, at which point in time, all available program funds had been applied for and reserved.
“The response to this year’s Park and Trail Grant has been remarkable,” said MEPRD Grant Coordinator Cole Preston. “From the construction of splash pads, inclusive playgrounds and other key improvements to local parks, to the planned development of nearly 9.8 miles of new regional bike trails, the awards under this year’s program will help make many locally-led projects a reality and further enrich recreational opportunities and connectivity in the Metro East.”
Recipients of the FY23 Park and Trail Grant Program are listed below by project sponsor, along with their corresponding project title, project type, and grant award. Of the 20 projects awarded this cycle, 9 are for the improvement and/or development of public parks and recreation facilities. The other 11 projects are for the development of regional bike trails and trailhead facilities, which combined, total 9.8 miles of new trail development. Taken together, these awarded projects represent a $18.5 million investment in the region’s public parks and regional trail network. For additional information including detailed project scopes, visit the interactive table of projects and map of projects at www.meprd.org/projects.
MEPRD FY 2023 Park and Trail Grant Recipients/Projects:
Project Sponsor: City of Belleville
Project Title: Bellevue Park Improvements
Project Type: Park Improvement
MEPRD Grant: $100,000
Project Sponsor: Village of East Alton
Project Title: Keasler Recreation Complex – Gym Floor
Project Type: Recreation Facility Improvement
MEPRD Grant: $29,530.80
Project Sponsor: City of Edwardsville
Project Title: IL-157 Shared Use Path, Phase 5 (Schwarz Street to St. Louis Street)
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $200,000
Project Sponsor: City of Fairview Heights
Project Title: St. Ellen Trail, Phase 3
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $131,225
Project Sponsor: Village of Glen Carbon
Project Title: Glen Carbon Road Shared-Use Path, Phase 1
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $283,953
Project Sponsor: Village of Godfrey
Project Title: Glazebrook Park Expansion
Project Type: Park Development
MEPRD Grant: $22,377
Project Sponsor: City of Highland
Project Title: Hoffman Park Playground
Project Type: Park Development
MEPRD Grant: $62,691
Project Sponsor: Horner Park District
Project Title: Horner Park Tennis Court Refab & Reconfigure Project 2022-2023
Project Type: Park Improvement
MEPRD Grant: $24,898.61
Project Sponsor: Madison County Transit District (MCT)
Project Title: Chain of Rocks Shared-Use Path
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $300,000
Project Sponsor: City of Mascoutah
Project Title: Scheve Park Splash Pad
Project Type: Park Improvement
MEPRD Grant: $100,000
Project Sponsor: Village of Millstadt
Project Title: Inclusive Playground Equipment
Project Type: Park Improvement
MEPRD Grant: $25,890
Project Sponsor: City of O’Fallon
Project Title: Community Park Perimeter Shared-Use Path
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $224,480
Project Sponsor: St. Clair County
Project Title: Tecklenberg Trail, Phase 1
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $300,000
Project Sponsor: St. Clair County Transit District
Project Title: Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail, Phase 2
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $300,000
Project Sponsor: St. Clair Township
Project Title: Centennial Park Improvements
Project Type: Park Improvement
MEPRD Grant: $79,914
Project Sponsor: Village of Smithton
Project Title: Smithton Trail Reconstruction
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $131,225
Project Sponsor: Village of Swansea
Project Title: Clinton Hills Conservation Park Loop Trail
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $199,910
Project Sponsor: City of Troy
Project Title: Tri-Township Park Trail Extension to U.S. Senator Paul Simon Park
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $220,000
Project Sponsor: Village of Williamson
Project Title: Fitness Park
Project Type: Park Development
MEPRD Grant: $28,329.08
Project Sponsor: City of Wood River
Project Title: Confluence Trail to Camp Dubois Connector
Project Type: Trail Development
MEPRD Grant: $300,000
The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) was formed by voters of Madison and St. Clair Counties, Illinois in November 2000. MEPRD partners with local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions for the purposes of developing and improving parks, recreational facilities, and trails throughout the two-county area. MEPRD also increases awareness and use of these amenities by providing related maps, data, statistics, and marketing materials. For more information, visit www.meprd.org
