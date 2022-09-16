MADISON AND ST. CLAIR COUNTIES – The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) is delighted to announce that its Board of Directors has approved $3 million in grant awards for 20 local park and trail projects located in Madison and St. Clair Counties, Ill. The grants, which were awarded under the MEPRD Park and Trail Grant Program, will assist local and county agencies, municipalities, park districts, and transit districts in the Metro East with developing or improving public parks, regional trails, and recreation facilities.

MEPRD announced the FY 2023 Park and Trail Grant Program in June 2022 with a total program budget of $3 million—the largest program budget approved by MEPRD to date—and began accepting applications on July 13th. Under the program, eligible applicants with a qualifying project type could apply for a reimbursement grant of up to 40% of their estimated project cost; up to $100k for park and recreation facility improvements and up to $300k for regional trail development. MEPRD continued accepting applications through the end of August, at which point in time, all available program funds had been applied for and reserved.

“The response to this year’s Park and Trail Grant has been remarkable,” said MEPRD Grant Coordinator Cole Preston. “From the construction of splash pads, inclusive playgrounds and other key improvements to local parks, to the planned development of nearly 9.8 miles of new regional bike trails, the awards under this year’s program will help make many locally-led projects a reality and further enrich recreational opportunities and connectivity in the Metro East.”

Recipients of the FY23 Park and Trail Grant Program are listed below by project sponsor, along with their corresponding project title, project type, and grant award. Of the 20 projects awarded this cycle, 9 are for the improvement and/or development of public parks and recreation facilities. The other 11 projects are for the development of regional bike trails and trailhead facilities, which combined, total 9.8 miles of new trail development. Taken together, these awarded projects represent a $18.5 million investment in the region’s public parks and regional trail network. For additional information including detailed project scopes, visit the interactive table of projects and map of projects at www.meprd.org/projects.

MEPRD FY 2023 Park and Trail Grant Recipients/Projects:



Project Sponsor: City of Belleville

Project Title: Bellevue Park Improvements

Project Type: Park Improvement

MEPRD Grant: $100,000

Project Sponsor: Village of East Alton

Project Title: Keasler Recreation Complex – Gym Floor

Project Type: Recreation Facility Improvement

MEPRD Grant: $29,530.80

Project Sponsor: City of Edwardsville

Project Title: IL-157 Shared Use Path, Phase 5 (Schwarz Street to St. Louis Street)

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $200,000

Project Sponsor: City of Fairview Heights

Project Title: St. Ellen Trail, Phase 3

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $131,225

Project Sponsor: Village of Glen Carbon

Project Title: Glen Carbon Road Shared-Use Path, Phase 1

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $283,953

Project Sponsor: Village of Godfrey

Project Title: Glazebrook Park Expansion

Project Type: Park Development

MEPRD Grant: $22,377

Project Sponsor: City of Highland

Project Title: Hoffman Park Playground

Project Type: Park Development

MEPRD Grant: $62,691

Project Sponsor: Horner Park District

Project Title: Horner Park Tennis Court Refab & Reconfigure Project 2022-2023

Project Type: Park Improvement

MEPRD Grant: $24,898.61

Project Sponsor: Madison County Transit District (MCT)

Project Title: Chain of Rocks Shared-Use Path

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $300,000

Project Sponsor: City of Mascoutah

Article continues after sponsor message

Project Title: Scheve Park Splash Pad

Project Type: Park Improvement

MEPRD Grant: $100,000

Project Sponsor: Village of Millstadt

Project Title: Inclusive Playground Equipment

Project Type: Park Improvement

MEPRD Grant: $25,890

Project Sponsor: City of O’Fallon

Project Title: Community Park Perimeter Shared-Use Path

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $224,480

Project Sponsor: St. Clair County

Project Title: Tecklenberg Trail, Phase 1

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $300,000

Project Sponsor: St. Clair County Transit District

Project Title: Fairview Heights – Swansea Trail, Phase 2

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $300,000

Project Sponsor: St. Clair Township

Project Title: Centennial Park Improvements

Project Type: Park Improvement

MEPRD Grant: $79,914

Project Sponsor: Village of Smithton

Project Title: Smithton Trail Reconstruction

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $131,225

Project Sponsor: Village of Swansea

Project Title: Clinton Hills Conservation Park Loop Trail

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $199,910

Project Sponsor: City of Troy

Project Title: Tri-Township Park Trail Extension to U.S. Senator Paul Simon Park

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $220,000

Project Sponsor: Village of Williamson

Project Title: Fitness Park

Project Type: Park Development

MEPRD Grant: $28,329.08

Project Sponsor: City of Wood River

Project Title: Confluence Trail to Camp Dubois Connector

Project Type: Trail Development

MEPRD Grant: $300,000

The Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) was formed by voters of Madison and St. Clair Counties, Illinois in November 2000. MEPRD partners with local governments, special districts, and other jurisdictions for the purposes of developing and improving parks, recreational facilities, and trails throughout the two-county area. MEPRD also increases awareness and use of these amenities by providing related maps, data, statistics, and marketing materials. For more information, visit www.meprd.org

More like this: