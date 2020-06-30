CENTREVILLE, ILLINOIS – Touchette Regional Hospital is raising awareness for boys and men to make their health a priority and start recognizing the importance of men’s health at any age. This comes as June is Men’s Health Month. Establishing a doctor at an early age for regular checkups, particularly for boys and young men, is a good prevention method and helps establish a guideline to go by should health problems arise down the road.

Regular health screenings are a necessity. Your doctor will talk with you about tests and/or screenings you need based on your individual risk factors and age. Some screenings may not be required until you reach a certain age, but others can be done with each annual visit to your doctor. Examples include blood pressure screenings, cardiovascular screenings, colorectal cancer exams, prostate cancer exams, and testicular cancer exams.

Besides seeing your doctor on a regular basis, there are several other things you should be doing to prevent critical health issues like; making healthy food choices, staying active, quitting smoking, and taking care of your mental health.

Besides seeing your doctor on a regular basis, there are several other things you should be doing to prevent critical health issues like; making healthy food choices, staying active, quitting smoking, and taking care of your mental health.

