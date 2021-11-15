Men's Basketball Opens Home Season with Knox Monday, Taylor Pours In Career High 24 Against Chicago State
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
OVC) vs.
Knox Prairie Fire (2-1, 0-0 Midwest)
Monday, November 15, 7:00 p.m.
First Community Arena (4,000), Edwardsville, Illinois
OPENING NIGHT
The Cougars open the home season Monday. It is the 54th home opener for SIUE and the 14th home opener since the move to NCAA Division I. The Cougars are 36-17 in home openers including a 6-7 mark since the reclassification.
LAST TIME
SIUE struggled to find its shooting touch Friday, falling at Chicago State 67-56. After shooting near-50 percent in its opener, SIUE connected on just 15-48 (31 percent) shots. SIUE was 5-28 from three-point range, including knocking down just one of 15 three-point attempts in the second half.
SHARP SHOOTERS
SIUE hit 47 percent of its shots in the opener at Marquette. Last year, the Cougars shot a season-best 58 percent against Tennessee Tech and shot at least 50 percent in a game eight different times.
LAST SEASON
SIUE finished 9-17 last season and 7-12 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Cougars returned to the OVC Tournament for the first time since 2019, marking the program's fifth trip to the Championship.
ROAD WARRIORS
With six road wins, SIUE set a new mark for road wins in a season in the Division I era.
WINTER BREAK
Hampered by Covid-19 issues, SIUE postponed nine games between Dec. 18 and Jan. 21, making 33 full days between games.
GAUNTLET
SIUE returned to play Jan. 21 and finished the season with 18 games in the season's final 37 days.
BLOCK PARTY
SIUE blocked at least 10 shots in a game four times last season. The Cougars had 11 blocks twice, including against Belmont in the OVC Tournament, matching the school record. At 4.7 blocks per game, the Cougars established a new school record. SIUE was second in the OVC and 27th nationally. Lamar Wright led the league at 1.9 blocks per game, finishing 36th in the NCAA. His 50 total blocks were good for No. 29 nationally.
Men's Basketball Drops Contest at Chicago St., Taylor Has Career High 24