INDIANAPOLIS – SIUE senior Josh White (Edwardsville) is among an elite group of student-athletes. White is included among 278 men's and women's basketball players nominated for the 2017 NABC and WBCA Allstate Good Works Team®.

The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC), the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and Allstate Insurance Company Wednesday announced an all-time high 278 nominees for the 2017 Allstate NABC and WBCA Good Works Teams®. This esteemed award honors an outstanding group of student-athletes who represent the sport's finest in the areas of community service and leadership among their peers.

White is heavily involved in his church, New Life North Church in Edwardsville. He helped to establish the congregation here in Edwardsville. He also serves as the audio engineer for the church, setting up sound equipment for services and other live events as well as running the sound mixing board during services. He also regularly volunteers at the Larry Rice center in downtown St. Louis, helping to feed the homeless. In addition, White is an active community service member with the men's basketball team, helping to manage clinics for kids, visiting elementary schools to discuss the importance of education and helping to renovate local parks.

"Josh really embodies everything that we are about as a program," SIUE Head Coach Jon Harris said. "He is humble. He is a hard-worker. He is about his community, and he handles his business in the classroom. It is a tremendous honor for him to make it to this point. It's a good opportunity for him and great recognition for our program."

The Allstate NABC and WBCA Good Works Teams® recognizes players at all levels of college basketball whose charitable involvement and altruistic acts stand out amongst all other student-athletes participating in the sport. From leading an initiative to help end the water crisis in Flint, Mich., to co-founding a non-profit with the mission to improve literacy rates across the country, the players nominated embody the true spirit of teamwork and giving back.

"The positive impact that student-athletes are making on college campuses and communities around the world can sometimes go unnoticed," said Thomas Clarkson, president of the west territory for Allstate Insurance Company and a member of the 2017 NABC and WBCA Good Works Teams® selection panels. "Allstate is a proud supporter of NCAA® college basketball and takes immense pride in working with the NABC and WBCA to recognize players who continue to make giving back a priority and inspire future generations of athletes."

