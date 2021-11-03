LAST SEASON

SIUE finished 9-17 last season and 7-12 in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Cougars returned to the OVC Tournament for the first time since 2019, marking the program's fifth trip to the Championship.

CONFERENCE CALL

SIUE'S seven OVC wins were the most for the Cougars since the 2014-15 season. The most OVC wins SIUE has had is eight in 2014-15.

Article continues after sponsor message

ROAD WARRIORS

With six road wins, SIUE set a new mark for road wins in a season in the Division I era.

WINTER BREAK

Hampered by Covid -19 issues, SIUE postponed nine games between Dec. 18 and Jan. 21, making 33 full days between games.

GAUNTLET

SIUE returned to play Jan. 21, and finished the season with 18 games in the season's final 37 days.

BLOCK PARTY

SIUE blocked 10 or more shots in a game four times last season. The Cougars blocked 11 shots in a game twice, including against Belmont in the OVC Tournament matching the school record, set in 2006. At 4.7 blocks per game, the Cougars established a new school record. SIUE was second in the OVC and are 27th nationally. Lamar Wright led the league at 1.9 blocks per game, finishing 36th in the NCAA. His 50 total blocks were good for No. 29 nationally.

More like this: