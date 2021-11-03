EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE men's and women's basketball each are featured among the 10-game Ohio Valley Conference national broadcasts on ESPN linear networks as announced Wednesday by the league.

Six regular season men's contests and three OVC Tournament contests will be featured. The men will appear on ESPNU Jan. 13 at Eastern Illinois. That game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

One regular season women's game is on the schedule, the January 20th game when SIUE travels to Tennessee Tech. That game is set to tipoff at 4 p.m., also on ESPNU.

All home games and, road contests during OVC play, for both the men's and women's teams will be broadcast live on ESPN+ as will several road nonconference games.

Men's basketball is scheduled to appear on national television two other times during the nonconference season. The season-opening contest at Marquette, Nov. 9 and the Nov. 27 game at Creighton will both be televised as part of the Big East package on FS2.

