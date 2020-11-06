ST. LOUIS - These are two author events of the St. Louis Jewish Book Fest on Nov. 6 below:

David Marwell - Mengele: Unmasking the Angel of Death

Friday, November 6, 2 p.m.

Tickets: $18

Interviewed by Warren Rosenbaum, PhD, History, Politics & International Relations, Webster University

One of the most notorious war criminals of all time, Dr. Josef Mengele has come to symbolize both the evil of the Nazi regime and the failure of justice in the postwar world. Drawing on new scholarship and sources, historian David G. Marwell examines Mengele’s life and career in Mengele: Unmasking the Angel of Death. He focuses on Mengele’s university studies, which led to two PhDs and a promising career as a scientist; his wartime service in combat and at Auschwitz; and his postwar refuge in Germany and South America.

David G. Marwell, Ph.D. has had a distinguished career in public history. He spent nine years at the US Department of Justice, where he researched the investigation and prosecution of Nazi war criminals in the United States, as Chief of Investigative Research.

Claire Saffitz - Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence

Friday, November 6, 11 a.m.

Tickets: $18

Interviewed by Jo Firestone, Comedian & Writer for “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon”

Event includes a bake-along! Recipe will be emailed in advance.

Claire Saffitz is a baking hero for a new generation. In Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence, fans will find Claire’s signature spin on sweet and savory recipes like Babkallah (a babka-Challah mashup), Apple and Concord Grape Crumble Pie, Strawberry-Cornmeal Layer Cake, Crispy Mushroom Galette and Malted Forever Brownies. She outlines the problems and solutions for each recipe–like what to do if your pie dough for Sour Cherry Pie cracks (patch it with dough or a quiche flour paste!)–as well as practical do’s and don’ts, skill level, prep and bake time, and foundational know-how. With Claire at your side, everyone can be a dessert person.

