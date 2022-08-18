EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk Recorder, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, is seeking ARPA funds to preserve over one million documents which date back to the 1800’s. These documents include birth, marriage, and death records of Madison County residents.

Mendoza said, “American Rescue Plan Act funds were requested for consideration last year, but were not granted. With Madison County receiving a second installment of funding, now is the time to move forward with this preservation initiative.”

This project would entail digitizing the historical material. Once the documents are in electronic form they become more disaster proof. The general public could also have greater access to their personal historical records through on-line access.

Mendoza, explained: “The current condition of some of the paper documents are so brittle and aged, it is difficult handling them when the residents request to review them or in need of a copy. Also, the ink on some documents is fading and small details are hard to read in some cases.”

The County Clerk/Recorder’s office has many records already on-line for public access. “Digitizing these historic records will preserve them for the 21st century,” stated Mendoza.

In her efforts to move forward with this request for funds, Mendoza has discussed the matter with the County Administration and several County Board members.

If you feel the preservation of these historic records is important, Mendoza is encouraging citizens to reach out to your County Board representative, and express your opinion. She said she expects the project to cost approximately $150,000.

Mendoza is hoping to begin the project this year.

