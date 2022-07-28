EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Clerk, Debbie Ming-Mendoza, reminds citizens that the deadline to file referendums by petitions is rapidly approaching. The due date for such referendums is August 8, 2022.

"Various citizen groups who are interested in petitioning to put questions on the ballot need to secure the proper number of signatures which is determined by the political subdivision to which the referendum pertains," Mendoza said. "My office is always willing to assist residents and answer their questions to successfully file petitions for such referendums.”

Units of local governments have until August 22 to submit referendum questions to be placed on this November’s ballot.

Voters typically see these referendum questions on their ballots which may be advisory or binding.

One such advisory question this year will be submitted by the Madison County Board pertains to the General Assembly’s implementation and design of judicial sub-circuits in Madison County.

Another referendum question that will appear on the November ballot has been submitted by Collinsville Township as Resolution 2022-R09. This is a binding referendum that is posed to voters in the unincorporated area of the township, excluding the City of Collinsville and the Village of Maryville.

The referendum question reads:

Shall the Township of Collinsville, Madison County, Illinois have the authority to arrange for the supply of electricity for its Residential and small commercial retail customers who have not opted out of such programs.” Yes or No.

County Clerk Mendoza, encourages voters to review the referendum questions listed in the Madison County Voter’s Guide prior to going to vote.

Mendoza said, “The best way to be an informed voter is to review the Voter’s Guide prior to casting your ballot.”

