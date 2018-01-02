ST. LOUIS – Thanks to a $40,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation to Memory Care Home Solutions (MCHS), more than 440 families experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or some form of dementia or memory impairment will be provided comfort and relief free of charge.

Through their In-Home Dementia Care Intervention program, Memory Care Home Solutions is able to work towards its mission of extending and improving quality time at home for families caring for a loved one with memory loss, dementia or Alzheimer’s disease within its eight-county service area around St. Louis.

“Memory Care Home Solutions assists families through the difficult journey of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s disease,” commented Lisa Baron, Executive Director of Memory Care Home Solutions. “Every 68 seconds, someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. This population is set to triple by 2050. The Walmart Foundation grant supports the reach of MCHS to serve more people in our communities who desperately need our service.”

With 5.5 million Americans experiencing Alzheimer’s disease or some form of dementia or memory impairment and with the disease and impairments ranking as the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, the need for a service like the one MCHS is providing will continue to increase in years to come. The program serves as a way to educate and equip families, specifically underprivileged clients, with the knowledge and resources to help them in their challenging role as a caregiver for someone with Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The Walmart Foundation is proud to support Memory Care Home Solutions and the valuable resources it provides to those struggling with memory loss,” stated Terry Nannie, Walmart Vice President and Regional General Manager in Missouri. “The families and individuals impacted by this grant will enjoy an improved quality of life, thanks to the dedication of Memory Care Home Solutions.”

The Walmart Foundation supports organizations by awarding grants that have a long-lasting, positive impact on communities across the U.S. In 2016, Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and the Walmart Foundation awarded $46.08 million in cash and in-kind donations to Missouri charities, including 25.5 million pounds of food donated to local food banks, which is the equivalent of 21.2 million meals. For more information on Walmart’s fight against hunger, visit http://foundation.walmart.com/our-focus/hunger.

About Memory Care Home Solutions

Memory Care Home Solutions is a not-for-profit organization which exists to extend and improve quality time at home for families caring for loved ones with memory loss, dementia, or Alzheimer’s disease. This is achieved through three critical programs: Customized Caregiver Training & In-home Consultation; The Education & Outreach Program; and The Geriatric Care Counseling Program. Learn more at memorycarehs.org, www.facebook.com/MemoryCareHomeSolutions/ or twitter.com/memorycare.

About Philanthropy at Walmart:

By using our strengths to help others, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation create opportunities for people to live better every day. We have stores in 28 countries, employing more than 2.2 million associates and doing business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. We are helping people live better by accelerating upward job mobility and economic development for the retail workforce; addressing hunger and making healthier, more sustainably-grown food a reality; and building strong communities where we operate and inspiring our associates to give back. Whether it is helping to lead the fight against hunger in the United States with $2 billion in cash and in-kind donations or supporting Women’s Economic Empowerment through a series of grants totaling $10 million to the Women in Factories training program in Bangladesh, China, India and Central America, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are not only working to tackle key social issues, we are also collaborating with others to inspire solutions for long-lasting systemic change. To learn more about Walmart’s giving, visit http://www.foundation.walmart.com.

More like this: