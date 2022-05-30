ALTON - The 17th Annual Memorial Day Sunset Ceremony will be held at Alton’s National Cemetery at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend for the first time in three years. Alton’s National Cemetery is located in one of the most unique cemeteries in the United States.

Inside the parameters of the cemetery is Alton’s City Cemetery attended to by the City of Alton; Lovejoy Monument on the hillside under the care of the State of Illinois, and the National Cemetery maintained by the Federal Government, and specifically the National Cemetery Administration. Local authorities work out of the Jefferson Barracks facility and Shrine in St. Louis.

Alton’s program features a guest speaker, a welcoming by the Mayor, music and vocals by a high school student, the Pledge of Allegiance led by an elementary student, a haunting version of “Echo Taps” played by three talented trumpeters, and the Alton Fire Department Pipes and Drums. {bagpipes and drums}

This program has received compliments identifying it as one of the finest in the United States at a National Cemetery or Shrine. It is the concluding formal ceremony at a location in the St Louis area on Memorial Day Weekend.

