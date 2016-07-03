OMAHA, Neb. – Edwardsville’s Bailey Grinter is on her way home today from Omaha, Neb., and the Olympic Swim Trials and she returns overjoyed at the experience and looks with great anticipation to the future.

The 17-year-old Grinter was fourth in her heat Saturday in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 26.58. She placed sixth in her heat of the 100-meter backstroke on Monday.

“I felt good about my performance,” Grinter said. “It is pretty exciting and I know it means I must be a good swimmer to be able to compete on this level and swim with those girls. This gives me something to remember and if I come back in four years, I have experience so I will be more prepared and know what to expect.”

Grinter said the amazing thing was being on the pool deck with the likes of Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte and Missy Franklin and seeing that they are good, normal people aside from what they do in the water.

“It was neat watching them walk by and talk and see they are all just normal people,” Grinter said. “It was interesting to see them in the interview room and listen to them be interviewed and talk.”

“The trials were absolutely amazing,” her devoted swim mother April Grinter said. “It was a great experience for Bailey to be swimming in this kind of environment with this level of talent.”

April Grinter stressed she and her husband, Greg, were so proud of Bailey for her accomplishments and know the future is nothing but bright for her because of her academic prowess and athletic skills.

Bailey Grinter was third in the 50 freestyle last year in IHSA high school competition and has a goal set to win state in the event this year. She also will have to make a decision on what college she will attend and she said she also looks forward to learning and growing in college.

Her long-term dream is to qualify for the Olympics. She seems to have the work ethic and motivation to possibly make it happen one day.

“Just getting to be around these people is so surreal,” Bailey said. “I am kind of shy around them. I am looking forward to the high school season in the fall and the future. I know many of the people here were in college and it is an honor to only be in high school and be here.”

