The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the National Great Rivers Museum will suspend tours of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam starting March 14, 2020 until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 Virus. Visitors will still be able to visit the National Great Rivers Museum, Wednesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains proactive with regards to the safety and health of all visitors and will provide additional information as it becomes available in regards to additional modifications or restrictions of our Project Areas.


The National Great Rivers Museum is located off of River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, E. Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. For more information, visit www.mtrf.org, or find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Ice Jam at the Dam Event Promises Free Activities, Animal Meet-and-Greets and More
Feb 13, 2025
'Ice Jam at the Dam' Winter Festival Returning to the National Great Rivers Museum
Feb 8, 2025
USACE to Present on Melvin Price Locks & Dam Drawdown Alternative Analysis for Water Control Manual Revision
Feb 9, 2025
Rescheduled: USACE To Present On Melving Price Locks & Dam On Different Dates
Feb 11, 2025
Alton's Eagle Ice Festival Promises Free Eagle-Themed Fun This Weekend
Jan 3, 2025

 