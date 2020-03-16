The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the National Great Rivers Museum will suspend tours of the Melvin Price Locks and Dam starting March 14, 2020 until further notice as a result of the COVID-19 Virus. Visitors will still be able to visit the National Great Rivers Museum, Wednesday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers remains proactive with regards to the safety and health of all visitors and will provide additional information as it becomes available in regards to additional modifications or restrictions of our Project Areas.



The National Great Rivers Museum is located off of River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, E. Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. For more information, visit www.mtrf.org, or find us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

