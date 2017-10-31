Melvin G. Smith
October 31, 2017 9:09 AM November 10, 2017 8:19 AM
Listen to the story
Years of Service: 1965-1969
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
War: Vietnam War
Message: BTN 3rd Class Navy. He served on the USS Charles P. Cecil and was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island.
Medals Earned: National Defense Service, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign
Submitted By: Brenda Smith
More like this:
This Day in History on July 31: United Kingdom Issues Ultimatum to Germany in Early Stages of World War I
Jul 31, 2025