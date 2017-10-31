Melvin G. Smith

Years of Service: 1965-1969

War: Vietnam War

Message: BTN 3rd Class Navy. He served on the USS Charles P. Cecil and was stationed in Newport, Rhode Island.

Medals Earned: National Defense Service, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Campaign

Submitted By: Brenda Smith

